Terrell X

Human Beat Boxer, storyteller, and musician

TERRELL X—the hip-hop artist and educator who built his formidable artistic identity under the name Carnage The Executioner. As a human beat boxer, storyteller, and musician with three decades of performance experience, Terrell has commanded stages across the United States, Europe, Mexico, and Southeast Asia.

Alongside his highly active live performance and touring career as a one-man band with a looper/effects pedalboard and two microphones, Terrell has dedicated over two decades to teaching. Driven by this realization, Terrell channels his stage expertise into a dedicated educational mission, using focused and adaptable music instruction to guide students toward discovering and amplifying their unique voices. His primary educational work centers on developing and facilitating dynamic, interactive beat boxing residencies, followed closely by potent songwriting programs tailored for schools, libraries, and youth organizations.

To complement his music instruction, Terrell also brings specialized theater teaching experience to select projects. In these theater programs, he guides students through collaborative playwriting to draft original short plays, while showing them how to build immersive worlds by composing live, hands-on soundscapes and original theme music with a distinct '80s feel. Through every specialized program, Terrell intentionally pairs technical training with critical life skills, emphasizing personal self-expression, teamwork, leadership, and positive mindset development.

Ordway Artists in Communities.