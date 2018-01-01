Frequently asked questions

From first-timers to life-long subscribers, we want every guest to experience the very best that the Ordway has to offer at every performance. Below are answers to the most common questions we receive from guests.

If you don't see your question listed, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email

Email weborders@ordway.org.

Phone

Call 651.224.4222 Available Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Arrival

Tickets

General ticketing questions

All ticket sales are final with no refunds or price adjustments. Full details on our ticket policies can be found on our Terms & Conditions webpage.

Ticketing Terms & Conditions
Ordway account access and the Ordway app

All online purchases require an account login to secure your tickets and make it a faster, smoother process for Ordway staff to assist you with activity on your account. Digital tickets are delivered via the Ordway mobile app.

The Ordway App

In the building

Venue seating charts
Music Theater seating chart
PDF
Seating chart for the Ordway Music Theater
Concert Hall seating chart
PDF
Seating chart for the Ordway Concert Hall

Food & beverages

Photos & video

Gift certificates

Visit the Ordway
Plan your trip to the Ordway
Ordway Grand Staircase. Photo by Corey Gaffer.
Directions and Parking
Located at 345 Washington Street in downtown Saint Paul
The Ordway. Photo by Corey Gaffer.
Accessibility
Ordway's accessibility services and accommodations
FamilyFestival 2018 8708