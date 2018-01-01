Ordway FAQ
Frequently asked questions about planning a visit, ticketing, and more
Frequently asked questions
From first-timers to life-long subscribers, we want every guest to experience the very best that the Ordway has to offer at every performance. Below are answers to the most common questions we receive from guests.
If you don't see your question listed, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Arrival
The Ticket Office will be open for ticket pick-up (will call) 60 minutes prior to the start of each performance.
We recommend arriving at least 30 minutes prior to the start time of the event in order to pick up your tickets, visit our lobby bar or restroom, and find your seat. Our lobbies open 60 minutes prior to a performance.
Latecomers, patrons who leave the auditorium during a performance, and late returnees at intermission will be seated according to the wishes of the artists and at the discretion of the management. We will ask you to wait in the lobby with an usher until an appropriate break in the performance.
Lost tickets may be replaced free of charge in person or by calling the Ticket Office at 651.224.4222. Please be prepared to show a photo ID when picking up your tickets.Ticketing terms & conditions
Coat Check is available for most performances. Items that can be checked include coats, hats, umbrellas, backpacks, and luggage and food items.
There is no dress code for Ordway events! Some people enjoy dressing up for a night out at the Ordway. Others prefer their favorite pair of jeans. Please make the clothing choice that will let you enjoy the performance to the fullest.
Tickets
General ticketing questions
All ticket sales are final with no refunds or price adjustments. Full details on our ticket policies can be found on our Terms & Conditions webpage.Ticketing Terms & Conditions
Both digital tickets offered via the Ordway mobile app and mailed, paper tickets will arrive within 48 hours of your event’s start time. Tickets for subscription packages will be delivered one production at a time.
A ticket delivery closer to the performance date reduces the number of misplaced or lost tickets and helps lessen the impact of third-party sellers.Ticketing terms & conditions
In-person ticket sales are only available at the Ticket Office one hour prior to performances. Ticket sales are also available online at any time, and by phone during listed Ticket Office hours.Ticketing terms & conditions
The Ordway is the only authorized ticketing agent for Ordway-presented events. To ensure the best prices and the best customer service experience, we urge you to only purchase from the Ordway directly. If you buy from a third-party vendor, we cannot guarantee the validity of the ticket and you risk being denied admission, refunds, and/or exchanges if your tickets are found to be fraudulent.
To confirm you are buying your tickets from the Ordway, check that you are purchasing your tickets from either Ordway.org or BoxOffice.Ordway.org, or call our ticket office at 651.224.4222.Ticketing terms & conditions
Children over the age of six are allowed at most performances. Some performances are appropriate for younger children, while others are not recommended. Please call the Ticket Office at 651.224.4222 for age recommendations. All children must have a ticket.
Children of all ages are allowed admission and encouraged to attend the Flint Hills Family Festival performances. A ticket is required for everyone attending a ticketed event. Outdoor performances are free for all.Ticketing terms & conditions
While the Ordway has offered guest checkout in the past, it is no longer available. This change will help to secure your tickets and make it a faster, smoother process for Ordway staff to assist you with activity on your account (including buying or adjusting tickets, managing subscriptions, or making donations).
Ordway account access and the Ordway app
All online purchases require an account login to secure your tickets and make it a faster, smoother process for Ordway staff to assist you with activity on your account. Digital tickets are delivered via the Ordway mobile app.The Ordway App
Ordway now offers a mobile ticketing app designed to make your experience at the Ordway even greater! Available for free download in your device's app store, the Ordway app is where you can access digital tickets (rather than by mail, or picked up by will call at the Ticket Office).
Find the app:Apple App Store
Google Play Store
Some benefits of using the app include:
You can easily transfer tickets to friends.
You can purchase tickets to upcoming events, you can buy gift certificates, or you can donate to ensure the Ordway continues to bring quality art to downtown Saint Paul.
You can access parking information, directions to the Ordway, Frequently Asked Questions, and more.
Tickets delivered digitally (rather than by mail, or picked up by will call at the Ticket Office) are accessible via the Ordway mobile app. PDFs are not available to print at home in order to protect your ticket purchase and improve ticket scanning at the theater.About the Ordway App
No, a screenshot cannot be used in place of digital tickets in the app. To provide greater security for your tickets, the Ordway app has a rotating security measure which can't be replicated in a screenshot.About the Ordway App
If your tickets aren't available immediately after your purchase, don't worry—that's intentional! Tickets will be available in the app within 48 hours of your performance.
If you are within that time frame and you still don't see your tickets, please contact the Ordway Ticket Office.About the Ordway App
If you haven't made a purchase or donation with the Ordway before, or you've always used guest checkout in the past, create a new account. You will be prompted to do so during your purchase process, or you can begin now at the link below:Create an Ordway Account
If you're not sure whether you have an account, try using your email address to reset your password. You can do this via the link below:Reset Your Ordway Password
Upon entering your email address:
If your email address is associated with an account, you'll receive an email with instructions to reset your password and log in to your account.
If your email is not associated with an account, the page will update with a corresponding message. In this case, you can proceed to create a new account.
If you need to reset your Ordway account password, you can do that using the "Forgot your password?" link on the account login screen, or using the link below:Reset Your Ordway Password
Enter your email address into the box labeled "Confirm Email Address." You will receive an email message at the submitted address with instructions for resetting your password and logging in to your account.
The email may take 5–10 minutes to arrive. If you have trouble finding it in your inbox, check your promotions tabs and spam filters to see if it was filtered. You can also search for a message from email address "tickets@secure.ordway.org."
If you have tried to reset your password and are still unable to access your Ordway account, reach out to the Ordway Ticket Office for assistance.
Emails will be monitored Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM.
In the building
Select performances and events have scheduled access services, including American Sign Language interpretation, audio description, open captioning, or sensory-friendly designations. Materials to improve accessibility, such as alternative format materials and noise-cancelling headphones, are available at most performances upon request.About Accessibility at the Ordway
The Ordway offers accessible seating options, including designated spaces for individuals who use wheelchairs or need aisle transfer seats and companion seats. Information on parking, seating, and navigating the building can be found on the Accessibility page at the link below.About Accessibility at the Ordway
For additional assistance, including help selecting seats and requests for more specific accommodations, please contact the Ordway Ticket Office.
There are accessible and family restrooms next to coat check on the south side of the main lobby.
Accessible and family restrooms are also located on the lower level of the Concert Hall.
There is a mother’s room located near the women’s restroom on the lower level of the Concert Hall.
During a performance, please ask an usher if a lost item has been turned in to lost and found.
After a performance, please call 651.282.3070 about lost items that may have been turned in after the event. Items not retrieved within 30 days may be disposed of by the Ordway.
We give tours to groups upon request. If you are interested, please contact 651.282.3000 for more information. Please note that back stage areas are not always accessible for tours.
Masks are not required to attend performances at the Ordway, but are welcomed and encouraged. You can read more about Ordway's health and safety policies on our Health & Safety page:Health & Safety Policies
Venue seating charts
Music Theater seating chart
Concert Hall seating chart
Food & beverages
Beverages may be purchased and enjoyed inside the theaters. Food and snacks are not allowed inside the theater.
You can save time and avoid the concession line by pre-purchasing drinks and snacks at any open bar before the performance to have your order waiting for you at intermission.
Photos & video
Use of cameras, recorders, phones, tablets, laser pointers, etc. are prohibited inside the theaters, unless specified otherwise. Please turn off all electronic devices for the duration of the performance. Please have all mobile devices and pagers turned to the silent mode.
Please don’t text, tweet, post, or snap during the performance. But by all means, tell the world how awesome it was afterward!
Gift certificates
Ordway gift certificates make the perfect gift and are available in any amount. Gift certificates may be purchased online or by calling the Ticket Office at 651.224.4222 (Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM).Buy Gift Certificates
Ordway gift certificates are valid for any Ordway-presented performances, and are non-refundable. Not valid for the Schubert Club, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, or the Minnesota Opera. Redemption restrictions may apply. Full details on our Terms & Conditions webpage.Ticketing terms & conditions