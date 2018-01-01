The Ordway is the only authorized ticketing agent for Ordway-presented events. To ensure the best prices and the best customer service experience, we urge you to only purchase from the Ordway directly. If you buy from a third-party vendor, we cannot guarantee the validity of the ticket and you risk being denied admission, refunds, and/or exchanges if your tickets are found to be fraudulent.

To confirm you are buying your tickets from the Ordway, check that you are purchasing your tickets from either Ordway.org or BoxOffice.Ordway.org, or call our ticket office at 651.224.4222.