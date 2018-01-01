Safety and wellness at the Ordway

Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of all visitors to the Ordway. Informed by guidance from the City of Saint Paul, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Arts Partnership’s policies are designed to protect against the spread of communicable diseases including COVID-19. The Arts Partners continue to evaluate the latest guidance, and will adjust health and safety policies accordingly.

The Arts Partners do not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results in order to attend performances at the Ordway. Masks are not required, but will be welcomed and encouraged.

Commitment to safety

We take the following steps to ensure we operate in the safest way possible.

Air quality The Ordway’s air system brings in fresh air from the outside to help limit the spread of airborne viruses like COVID-19. In addition, several updates have been made to further improve air safety inside the Ordway: Upgraded the heating, ventilation, and air-condition (HVAC) filtration to a high-efficiency MERV 13 filters, following Minnesota Department of Health best practices.

Added HVAC controls and sensors to improve air velocity within the building and provide additional monitoring and control of the system by our facility engineers.

Removed forced air hand dryers in all restrooms, which have been shown to disperse a high quantity of bacteria into the air, and replaced them with paper towel dispensers.

Cleaning and sanitizing In addition to the robust cleaning practices that were already in place, we have: Increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the building for high-touch areas in the front of house and back of house areas of the Ordway

Added state-of-the-art practices including self-cleaning anti-microbial covers in high touch areas where possible

Set up hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue

Trained all employees in critical hand washing and cleaning guidelines

Replaced waste receptacles with open top units so guests can throw out items without touching any surfaces

We ask that guests stay home if they are sick or exposed to COVID-19.

Ticketing information