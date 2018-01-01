Safety and wellness at the Ordway

Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of all visitors to the Ordway. Informed by guidance from the City of Saint Paul, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Arts Partnership’s policies are designed to protect against the spread of communicable diseases including COVID-19. The Arts Partners continue to evaluate the latest guidance, and will adjust health and safety policies accordingly.

The Arts Partners do not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results in order to attend performances at the Ordway. Masks are not required, but will be welcomed and encouraged.

Commitment to safety

We take the following steps to ensure we operate in the safest way possible.

We ask that guests stay home if they are sick or exposed to COVID-19.

Ticketing information
Ticketing Terms & Conditions

FAQ

If you have any questions, email us.

Events
Broadway, concerts, and more on stage at the Ordway
Audience at SIX (2022). Photo by Roosevelt Mansfield.
Visit the Ordway
Plan your trip to the Ordway
Ordway Grand Staircase. Photo by Corey Gaffer.
About
The Ordway's community engagement, history, mission, and more
Ordway exterior nighttime shot. Photo by Paul Crosby.