November 29 - December 22
SIX
November 29, 2019 at 7:30 PM
November 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM
November 30, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 1, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 3, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 4, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 5, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 11, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 12, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 13, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 15, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 17, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 18, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 19, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM
December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM
December 22, 2019 at 7:30 PM
Approximate Run-time: 80 minutes with no intermission
See SIX at the Ordway before it heads to Broadway!
“A total blast! It’s as much a Beyoncé-style pop-concert as theatre… Go Queens!”
– Chicago Tribune
“Delivers pure entertainment… wickedly smart lyrics.”
– The New York Times
Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. All this time, they’ve been just one word in a stupid rhyme—so they picked up a pen and a microphone. History’s about to get overthrown. After a wildly successful UK tour and a sold-out runs in Chicago and Cambridge, the musical phenomenon of SIX is appearing on the Ordway stage!
The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a power-packed celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the “Ladies in Waiting,” the all-woman ensemble crosses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed to the top of the global charts.
SIX is scheduled to begin performances on Broadway in 2020.
Looking for more of the historemix? Check out SIX video, news, behind-the-scenes stories, and more:
Cast
Abby Mueller, who was previously announced to play Jane Seymour at the Ordway, will no longer perform during this engagement due to recuperation from an injury.
Listen Now
With an average of 400,000 streams per day, the SIX studio album is the second-highest streaming cast recording in the world. Listen now to find out why!
Pre- & Post-Show Events
Extend your visit to the Ordway and take part in a variety of activities before and after the show! Come early, stay late. Lobbies open at 6:15.
- Tudor Trivia Night: Did Anne Boleyn really have six fingers? Challenge your friends and win prizes at our pre-show trivia challenge!
- Tasting Parties: Start the party early and sample favorites from local distilleries and breweries before the show!
- Friday Night Drag Dance Parties: Hosted by our friends at Flip Phone, you and your squad can get down with DJ Ariesfirebomb featuring performances by local drag royalty Sasha Cassadine, Julia Starr and Nocturna Lee Mission!
|November 29
|Pre-show
|First Performance Tasting: Tin Whiskers Brewing
|December 3
|Pre-show
|Tudor Trivia
|December 5
|Pre-show
|Thursday Tasting: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
|December 6
|Post-show
|Flip Phone Drag Dance Party
|December 10
|Pre-show
|Tudor Trivia with Theatre Unbound
|December 12
|Pre-show
|Thursday Tasting: Flying Dutchmen Spirits
|December 13
|Post-show
|Flip Phone Drag Dance Party
|December 17
|Pre-show
|Tudor Trivia
|December 19
|Pre-show
|Thursday Tasting: J. Carver Distillery
|December 20
|Post-show
|Flip Phone Drag Dance Party
Ordway Extras
Twin Cities favorite Lori Dokken will entertain patrons with special holiday music in the Target Atrium pre-show and at intermission for all performances of SIX.
Lori Dokken is a successful concert producer, educator, vocal coach, arranger, and vocalist, and is the Music Director at Unity Minneapolis. Ordway fans will recognize her work accompanying previous holiday performances; as well as producing Painting Joni, a concert featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, and most recently Women on the Moon, a concert event that showcased beloved female artists from the 1960s.
Accessible Performances
ASL and Audio Description
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 2:00PM
Open Captioning
Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7:30PM
Recommended Music Theater seating locations for ASL-interpreted performances (subject to availability):
- Orchestra right, row G, seats 307-310
- Orchestra right, row H, seats 308-311
- Orchestra right, row J, seats 309-312
