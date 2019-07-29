Approximate Run-time: 80 minutes with no intermission

See SIX at the Ordway before it heads to Broadway!

“A total blast! It’s as much a Beyoncé-style pop-concert as theatre… Go Queens!”

– Chicago Tribune

“Delivers pure entertainment… wickedly smart lyrics.”

– The New York Times

Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. All this time, they’ve been just one word in a stupid rhyme—so they picked up a pen and a microphone. History’s about to get overthrown. After a wildly successful UK tour and a sold-out runs in Chicago and Cambridge, the musical phenomenon of SIX is appearing on the Ordway stage!

The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a power-packed celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the “Ladies in Waiting,” the all-woman ensemble crosses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed to the top of the global charts.

SIX is scheduled to begin performances on Broadway in 2020.

Cast

Abby Mueller, who was previously announced to play Jane Seymour at the Ordway, will no longer perform during this engagement due to recuperation from an injury.

Listen Now

With an average of 400,000 streams per day, the SIX studio album is the second-highest streaming cast recording in the world. Listen now to find out why!

Pre- & Post-Show Events

Extend your visit to the Ordway and take part in a variety of activities before and after the show! Come early, stay late. Lobbies open at 6:15.

Tudor Trivia Night : Did Anne Boleyn really have six fingers? Challenge your friends and win prizes at our pre-show trivia challenge!

: Did Anne Boleyn really have six fingers? Challenge your friends and win prizes at our pre-show trivia challenge! Tasting Parties : Start the party early and sample favorites from local distilleries and breweries before the show!

: Start the party early and sample favorites from local distilleries and breweries before the show! Friday Night Drag Dance Parties: Hosted by our friends at Flip Phone, you and your squad can get down with DJ Ariesfirebomb featuring performances by local drag royalty Sasha Cassadine, Julia Starr and Nocturna Lee Mission!

November 29 Pre-show First Performance Tasting: Tin Whiskers Brewing December 3 Pre-show Tudor Trivia December 5

Pre-show Thursday Tasting: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits December 6 Post-show Flip Phone Drag Dance Party December 10

Pre-show Tudor Trivia with Theatre Unbound December 12 Pre-show Thursday Tasting: Flying Dutchmen Spirits December 13 Post-show Flip Phone Drag Dance Party December 17 Pre-show Tudor Trivia December 19 Pre-show Thursday Tasting: J. Carver Distillery December 20 Post-show Flip Phone Drag Dance Party

Ordway Extras

Twin Cities favorite Lori Dokken will entertain patrons with special holiday music in the Target Atrium pre-show and at intermission for all performances of SIX.

Lori Dokken is a successful concert producer, educator, vocal coach, arranger, and vocalist, and is the Music Director at Unity Minneapolis. Ordway fans will recognize her work accompanying previous holiday performances; as well as producing Painting Joni, a concert featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, and most recently Women on the Moon, a concert event that showcased beloved female artists from the 1960s.

Accessible Performances

ASL and Audio Description

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 2:00PM



Open Captioning

Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7:30PM

Recommended Music Theater seating locations for ASL-interpreted performances (subject to availability):

Orchestra right, row G, seats 307-310

Orchestra right, row H, seats 308-311

Orchestra right, row J, seats 309-312

Buyer Beware: Third-Party Sellers

The Ordway is the only authorized ticketing agent for Ordway events. To ensure the best prices and the best customer service experience, we urge you to only purchase from the Ordway directly. If you buy from a third-party vendor, we cannot guarantee the validity of the ticket and you risk being denied admission, refunds, and/or exchanges if your tickets are found to be fraudulent.

To purchase tickets online, click the links above. For more information by phone, call our ticket office at 651.224.4222 Monday through Friday, 10:00am–5:00pm. To find out more in person, visit our ticket office Monday through Friday, 11:00am–3:00pm.

