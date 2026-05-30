How to get your early access to tickets While this performance isn’t on sale to the general public quite yet, there’s still a way for you to buy your tickets early! Become an Ordway Friend with a gift of $60 or more and receive early access to purchase tickets to this show, as well as other performances as they are added to the Ordway calendar. Plus, your contribution will help the Ordway continue to connect people to creativity and the arts.

NOOMA is an invitation into a vocal circus, a space where sounds, words, gestures and objects are offered, mimicked and transformed as we delight in the joy of making music together. Our audience are invited to move and interact freely as co-creators in our playful world, blurring traditional boundaries between audience and performers.

Photos By Laura Alpizar.

Content considerations

All ages welcome; recommended especially for children ages 0–2 years old.

45- to 50-minute duration includes 20 minutes of performance and 25 minutes of 'free play' for attendees.

NOOMA is a co-commission of Minnesota Opera, San Francisco Opera, and Carnegie Hall.