Celebrating the artist in every child

Youth and adults at Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

For over 25 years, the Flint Hills Family Festival has brought communities together through the power of the arts, welcoming over a million students, teachers, and families since its conception in 2001. Join us to kick off each summer with thrilling performances, student matinees, art-making activities, and more.

During the Festival, kid-friendly activities spark creativity, exciting outdoor performances are free to attend, and inspiring, low-cost indoor performances are fun for the whole family!

Festival School Week

Low-cost education performances with bus reimbursement for every school

For educators
Festival Friday

Music, dancing, activities, and food to kick off the Flint Hills Family Festival weekend

Festival Saturday

Immerse yourself and your family in the dance acts, musical groups, and artists of the Twin Cities

Planned with your family in mind

With lots to do for kids of all ages, the Family Festival is designed to be a perfect outing for the whole family. In addition to fun activities and thrilling performances, the annual Festival includes helpful amenities like:

Advance parking options & transit deals
Stroller parking
Parents' room & quiet space
Food trucks

Students at the 2019 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

Family Festival

School Week

During weekdays, the Festival offers low-cost indoor performance tickets and bus reimbursement for every school—all alongside the Festival grounds with great performances, art-making activities, and more.

For Educators

Festival School Week
The one-stop Family Festival shop for teachers
Students in the Ordway Music Theater at the Flint Hills Family Festival School Week. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

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