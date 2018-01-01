Family Festival
School Week
During weekdays, the Festival offers low-cost indoor performance tickets and bus reimbursement for every school—all alongside the Festival grounds with great performances, art-making activities, and more.For Educators
For over 25 years, the Flint Hills Family Festival has brought communities together through the power of the arts, welcoming over a million students, teachers, and families since its conception in 2001. Join us to kick off each summer with thrilling performances, student matinees, art-making activities, and more.
During the Festival, kid-friendly activities spark creativity, exciting outdoor performances are free to attend, and inspiring, low-cost indoor performances are fun for the whole family!
With lots to do for kids of all ages, the Family Festival is designed to be a perfect outing for the whole family. In addition to fun activities and thrilling performances, the annual Festival includes helpful amenities like:
During weekdays, the Festival offers low-cost indoor performance tickets and bus reimbursement for every school—all alongside the Festival grounds with great performances, art-making activities, and more.For Educators