Celebrating the artist in every child

For over 25 years, the Flint Hills Family Festival has brought communities together through the power of the arts, welcoming over a million students, teachers, and families since its conception in 2001. Join us to kick off each summer with thrilling performances, student matinees, art-making activities, and more.

During the Festival, kid-friendly activities spark creativity, exciting outdoor performances are free to attend, and inspiring, low-cost indoor performances are fun for the whole family!