4:30 PM

Featuring Con Brio, Cantabile and Concert Choir

7:30 PM

Featuring Concert Choir, Treble Singers, Cantanti Singers

Since 1980, the award-winning Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs (ACYC) has provided exceptional choral music education and performance opportunities for children and youth across the Twin Cities.

Under the direction of Ann Williams, Michelle Gehrz, Elizabeth Egger, and Dr. Joseph Kemper, ACYC includes more than 400 singers in grades K–12, an adult/alumni choir, and a Glee adaptive music class. The choirs have performed at major events including the 2018 Super Bowl, the 2019 and 2025 National, and 2023 and upcoming 2026 Regional American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Conferences. ACYC was also honored as “Best Community Choir in Minnesota” by WCCO-TV.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.