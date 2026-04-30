Unquestionably the funniest, gayest, campiest play Broadway has seen in years. — Variety

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Almost uninterrupted laughter. A work of genius. — The Hollywood Reporter

Content considerations

Recommended for ages 14 and up. Contains adult themes and language (PG-13 to R).