Venue
Duration
December 8 – 27, 2026
- Dec82026Tuesday, 7:30 PM
- Dec92026Wednesday, 7:30 PM
- Dec102026Thursday, 7:30 PM
- Dec112026Friday, 7:30 PM
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Totally enchanting, abso-tootin’-lutely smashing revival. It will give you new life!
Meredith Willson's The Music Man
There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize—despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.
Content considerations
Ages 6+. Enjoy with every generation!