Totally enchanting, abso-tootin’-lutely smashing revival. It will give you new life! — Variety

Meredith Willson's The Music Man

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize—despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Content considerations

Ages 6+. Enjoy with every generation!