Ordway logo
Venue
Ordway Music Theater
Duration
2 hours, 45 minutes with 15-minute intermission

December 8 – 27, 2026

2026–2027
Broadway at the Ordway
John-Andrew Morrison and Alaska in OH, MARY! First National Tour photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
2026–2027
Pick Your Own
Waitress company. Photo by Marie-Andrée Lemire.
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Group tickets

Parties of 10+ enjoy exclusive benefits like discounts and priority seating!

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The Music Man company. Photo by Marshall Meadows.
The Music Man company. Photo by Marshall Meadows.
Music Man company in roles of Mrs. Paroo and Harold Hill. Photo by Marshall Meadows.

Totally enchanting, abso-tootin’-lutely smashing revival. It will give you new life!

— Variety

Meredith Willson's The Music Man

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize—despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle," and “Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Content considerations

Ages 6+. Enjoy with every generation!