Since 1980, the award winning Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs (ACYC) children’s music program has provided high quality choral music education with excellence in performance for young singers in the Twin Cities.

Led by conductors Ann Williams, Michelle Gehrz, Elizabeth Egger and Dr. Joseph Kemper, membership includes 400+ singers in grades K – 12, with 11 ensembles including an adult/alumni choir and a Glee adaptive music choir for singers with special needs. ACYC performed at the 2018 Super Bowl, the 2019, 2025 National and 2023, 2026 Regional American Choral Director Association (ACDA) Conferences. The organization was voted “Best Community Choir in Minnesota” by WCCO-TV