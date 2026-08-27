August 12 – September 6, 2026
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It has the songs. It has the heat. It has the lift. This Baby is definitely out of the corner.
Get ready to have the time of your life!
Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.
Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!
A timeless, rhythm-fueled celebration... The entire company delivers.
The fastest standing ovation I’ve ever witnessed… You’ll be on your feet before you realize you’ve stood up.
Original screenplay, book
Eleanor Bergstein
Director
Lonny Price
Choreography
Darrell Grand Moultrie
Set design
Brett J. Banakis
Costume design
Emily Rebholz
Lighting design
Japhy Weideman
Sound design
Kai Harada
Video design
David Bengali
Music supervision & arrangements
Joseph Joubert
Content considerations
Ages 12+