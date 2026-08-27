It has the songs. It has the heat. It has the lift. This Baby is definitely out of the corner. — The Minnesota Star Tribune

Get ready to have the time of your life!

Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!

A timeless, rhythm-fueled celebration... The entire company delivers. — Minnesota Monthly

The fastest standing ovation I’ve ever witnessed… You’ll be on your feet before you realize you’ve stood up. — PhenoMNal Twin Cities

Original screenplay, book

Eleanor Bergstein

Director

Lonny Price

Choreography

Darrell Grand Moultrie

Set design

Brett J. Banakis

Costume design

Emily Rebholz

Lighting design

Japhy Weideman

Sound design

Kai Harada

Video design

David Bengali

Music supervision & arrangements

Joseph Joubert

Content considerations

Ages 12+