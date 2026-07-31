The hit film live on stage

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the beloved story from the iconic hit film driven by a score packed with unforgettable hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Follow best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance—all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint.

Fun, lively, and vibrant! — BroadwayWorld

Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt storytelling, and chart-toppers including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hold On,” “Manic Monday,” “Lost in Your Eyes,” “Mad About You”, and “Take My Breath Away.” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.

Critics are hungry for more: Stage Scene LA calls Mystic Pizza a “surefire hit,” featuring “one show-stopping dance sequence after another,” while NJ Stage praises the show as “funny, heartwarming, and nostalgic.”

Dances right off the stage and into your heart! — Theatermania

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Content considerations

Ages 10+. Includes some strong language and adult themes.