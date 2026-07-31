Venue
Duration
October 6 – 11, 2026
- Oct62026Tuesday, 7:30 PM
- Oct72026Wednesday, 7:30 PM
- Oct82026Thursday, 7:30 PM
- Oct92026Friday, 7:30 PM
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The hit film live on stage
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the beloved story from the iconic hit film driven by a score packed with unforgettable hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Follow best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance—all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint.
Fun, lively, and vibrant!
Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt storytelling, and chart-toppers including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hold On,” “Manic Monday,” “Lost in Your Eyes,” “Mad About You”, and “Take My Breath Away.” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.
Critics are hungry for more: Stage Scene LA calls Mystic Pizza a “surefire hit,” featuring “one show-stopping dance sequence after another,” while NJ Stage praises the show as “funny, heartwarming, and nostalgic.”
Dances right off the stage and into your heart!
Listen now
Content considerations
Ages 10+. Includes some strong language and adult themes.