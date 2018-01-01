How to get your early access to tickets While this performance isn’t on sale to the general public quite yet, there’s still a way for you to buy your tickets early! Become an Ordway Friend with a gift of $60 or more and receive early access to purchase tickets to this show, as well as other performances as they are added to the Ordway calendar. Plus, your contribution will help the Ordway continue to connect people to creativity and the arts.

Koo Koo brings the energy and groove to the Festival! This iconic Minnesota musical duo shares their infectious energy through hits like “Get Yo Body Movin,’” “Pop See Ko,” and “Dinosaur Stomp.” A mainstay on GoNoodle, Koo Koo’s recent accolades include a feature on America’s Got Talent (“Glitter”) and a collaboration with Explore Minnesota (“Ope.”)

Each Koo Koo show is built on the simple idea that movement, laughter, and music have the power to bring people together. Whether it’s a dance break in a classroom, a sold-out theater full of students, or families singing along in the car, Koo Koo creates moments that spark connection, confidence, and pure joy.