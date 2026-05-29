NOOMA is an invitation into a vocal circus, a space where sounds, words, gestures and objects are offered, mimicked and transformed as we delight in the joy of making music together. Our audience are invited to move and interact freely as co-creators in our playful world, blurring traditional boundaries between audience and performers.

Photos By Laura Alpizar.

Content considerations

All ages welcome; recommended especially for children ages 0–2 years old.

45- to 50-minute duration includes 20 minutes of performance and 25 minutes of 'free play' for attendees.

NOOMA is a co-commission of Minnesota Opera, San Francisco Opera, and Carnegie Hall.