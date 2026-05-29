Venue
Drake Room
Duration
45–50 minutes

May 29 – 30, 2026

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NOOMA is an invitation into a vocal circus, a space where sounds, words, gestures and objects are offered, mimicked and transformed as we delight in the joy of making music together. Our audience are invited to move and interact freely as co-creators in our playful world, blurring traditional boundaries between audience and performers. 

Photos

By Laura Alpizar.
NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Content considerations

All ages welcome; recommended especially for children ages 0–2 years old.

45- to 50-minute duration includes 20 minutes of performance and 25 minutes of 'free play' for attendees.

NOOMA is a co-commission of Minnesota Opera, San Francisco Opera, and Carnegie Hall.