The Ordway is excited to present the Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase this spring! This one-of-a-kind experience highlights the vibrancy of Minnesota’s Hmong community through a blend of traditional dance, music, storytelling and performance. Hosted by Lue Thao of Cypher Side Dance, the program blends cultural traditions like the Qeej and traditional Hmong dance with modern music and Cypher Side hip-hop dancers. Bridging the old and the new, the traditional and the modern, this showcase brings together both elder and younger generations in a shared celebration of heritage and community.

Curriculum Connections: Arts, Social Studies, World Culture & Languages, Community Values