Ordway logo
Venue
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Duration
55 minutes

School Performances

Call 651.282.3115 $4 per ticket
  • Apr222027
    Thursday, 10:00 AM
  • Apr222027
    Thursday, 12:00 PM
Bus reimbursement

Available for all schools visiting an Ordway school performance!

About bus reimbursement

School Discovery Tickets

Reduced price tickets are available to qualifying schools!

Find out more

The Ordway is excited to present the Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase this spring! This one-of-a-kind experience highlights the vibrancy of Minnesota’s Hmong community through a blend of traditional dance, music, storytelling and performance.  Hosted by Lue Thao of Cypher Side Dance, the program blends cultural traditions like the Qeej and traditional Hmong dance with modern music and Cypher Side hip-hop dancers.  Bridging the old and the new, the traditional and the modern, this showcase brings together both elder and younger generations in a shared celebration of heritage and community.

Curriculum Connections: Arts, Social Studies, World Culture & Languages, Community Values

Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase

Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase 1Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase 2Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase 3Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase 4Hmong Arts and Culture Showcase 5