Koo Koo brings the energy and groove to the Festival! This iconic Minnesota musical duo shares their infectious energy through hits like “Get Yo Body Movin’” “Pop See Ko” and “Dinosaur Stomp”. A mainstay on GoNoodle, Koo Koo’s recent accolades include a feature on America’s Got Talent (“Glitter”) and a collaboration with Explore Minnesota (“Ope”).

Each Koo Koo show is built on the simple idea that movement, laughter, and music have the power to bring people together. Whether it’s a dance break in a classroom, a sold-out theater full of students, or families singing along in the car, Koo Koo creates moments that spark connection, confidence, and pure joy

Curriculum Connections: Arts, Physical Activity, Community Values