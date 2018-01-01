Wednesday, 10:00 AM
Venue
Ordway Music Theater
Duration
50 minutes
School Performances
- Jun22027
- Jun22027Wednesday, 12:00 PM
- Jun32027Thursday, 10:00 AM
Bus reimbursement
Available for all schools visiting an Ordway school performance!About bus reimbursement
School Discovery Tickets
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Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.
Curriculum Connections: Arts, Social Studies, Community Values
Photo courtesy of Lindsay Stayton.