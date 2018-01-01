Twelve-year-old Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. Meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. Skeletal friend in tow, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family’s ofrenda before it’s too late?

Curriculum Connections: Arts, World Languages & Culture, Social Studies, Community Values