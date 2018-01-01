How to get your early access to tickets While this performance isn’t on sale to the general public quite yet, there’s still a way for you to buy your tickets early! Become an Ordway Friend with a gift of $60 or more and receive early access to purchase tickets to this show, as well as other performances as they are added to the Ordway calendar. Plus, your contribution will help the Ordway continue to connect people to creativity and the arts.

Welcome to The Evolution Tour!

Step Afrika! celebrates more than 30 years of critically acclaimed percussive performance with this groundbreaking program. As the world’s leading authority on the art form of stepping, Step Afrika! is committed to pushing the boundaries of the tradition, exploring its nearly limitless artistic possibilities. This evening’s production features exciting new dance works alongside a performance shaped and refined through the Company’s long-standing collaboration with South Africa.

The story of Step Afrika!

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the world’s leading authority on the art form of stepping. Under Mr. Williams’ leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America’s cultural exports, touring more than 60 countries across the globe and ranking as one of the top 10 African American Dance Companies in the US.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, Excellence in an Artistic Discipline, and was inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame, the first Dance Company to earn this honor. Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception and performed at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The Company is featured prominently at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture with the world’s first stepping interactive exhibit and is the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder for the “largest STEPPING dance”.