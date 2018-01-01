June 5, 2027
- Jun52027Saturday, 9:30 AM
- Jun52027Saturday, 1:00 PM
While this performance isn’t on sale to the general public quite yet, there’s still a way for you to buy your tickets early! Become an Ordway Friend with a gift of $60 or more and receive early access to purchase tickets to this show, as well as other performances as they are added to the Ordway calendar. Plus, your contribution will help the Ordway continue to connect people to creativity and the arts.
Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.