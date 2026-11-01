In this interactive workshop led by Tara Mostrom, participants will learn about the healing and restorative power of tea, and how Minnesota’s Indigenous communities incorporate Tea into their daily lives. Then, participants will create their own tea sachets featuring Minnesotan plants, herbs, and vegetation to take home.

Tara Mostrom grew up on the Fond du Lac Reservation and is a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. She creates delicious teas with local ingredients and shares her knowledge of the craft of making Indigenous Teas. She currently is the manager of Gatherings Cafe located in the Minneapolis American Indian Center.