Ticket lottery FAQs

How many lottery tickets may I purchase?

Each lottery winner may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Do I need to enter every week for a multi-week show?

Yes, each week of a performance will have its own digital lottery. Entrants will need to submit information to each lottery to be eligible to win.

Where will my seats be located?

Lottery ticket locations vary. Both single seats and pairs are available for winners to purchase, though pairs may be seated separately depending on availability. In some cases, seats may be labeled “partial view,” meaning your view may be obstructed.

How will I know I won lottery tickets?

If you are selected as a winner, you will receive an email from the Ordway with payment instructions at the email address that you used to enter. Please be sure to watch your inbox and add "tickets@ordway.org" to your contacts or safe senders list to ensure you receive the email notification! If you do not find the information in your inbox, try checking filtered email locations like a promotions tab or spam folder.

How long do I have to purchase my tickets once notified?

You will have 24 hours to buy your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Ordway, and cannot be transferred or exchanged to other people or performances.