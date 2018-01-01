Presented by Lori Dokken

We the People … Singing & Speaking Truth

Over the years and centuries artists, writers, musicians and composers have brilliantly used their mediums to express feelings, thoughts, emotions, worries, anger, and sadness in reaction to their surroundings… political culture… daily life… and the environment. It seems that this need to create and express themselves is spawned from a desire to affect, engage in, and change the landscape of the times they are living through.

“We the People” is a concert event that will include spoken word from sources, documents and people such as: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Amanda Gorman, Maya Angelou, Hannah Arendt, Timothy Snyder, The Constitution, The Declaration of Independence, and others. These reflections will be surrounded by musical selections made popular by Stevie Wonder, Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell, The Beatles, Sam Cooke, Buffalo Springfield, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, and more.

The afternoon will be guided by actress and Twin Cities resident Linda Kelsey who will present the spoken word sections. (Linda is best known for her role as Billie Newman on the CBS drama television series Lou Grant, which earned her three Golden Globe Award nominations and five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.)

On stage to deliver the musical portion that day will be some of the finest Twin Cities’ artists: Patty Peterson, Ginger Commodore, Judi Vinar, and Rachel Holder along with bassist Ben Kelly, drummer Nate Babbs, and pianist/vocalist and music director Lori Dokken.

There will be sing-along opportunities for the audience, and the performers guarantee that we all will leave the experience feeling energized, hopeful, and supported by our neighbors and community to continue the work ahead.