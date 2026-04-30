Calling all trombonists ages 12 and up

Ready to be part of one extraordinary blast of brass?

We're bringing together trombonists from across the region for a special celebration inspired by "76 Trombones" from Broadway's The Music Man, playing at the Ordway December 8–27.

Whether you're a student, professional, or returning musician, we want you! All you need is the ability to learn a short piece in advance and arrive ready to perform together.

We're inviting trombonists to be part of a special pre-show performance on Friday evening, December 11, potentially including a short outdoor march in front of the Ordway.

This is a volunteer opportunity, separate from the stage production. Participants will not perform onstage with the cast. As a thank-you, each confirmed musician will receive two complimentary tickets to that evening's performance of The Music Man!

Space is limited, and participation requires confirmation from the Ordway. Final details will be shared with confirmed musicians.

Ready to be part of something extraordinary? Fill out the short interest form below!

Trombonist interest form