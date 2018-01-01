Festival Friday
Start your summer off right and visit the Ordway for the official beginning of the Flint Hills Family Festival Family Weekend! With music, dancing, activities, and food, there is something to please everyone in the family.
Free to attend
Outdoor performances
On Friday night, the park surrounding the Ordway comes to life with free, family-friendly acts! Bring your whole family for spectacular performances, live DJing, wandering puppet artists, face-painting, and more!
Free to enjoy
Activities
Learn and create at the Festival! During the Flint Hills Family Festival weekend, Rice Park—just across from the Ordway—bustles with fun, free art-making activities, educational games, and more.