Festival Friday

On Friday night, the park surrounding the Ordway comes to life with free, family-friendly acts! Bring your whole family for spectacular performances, live DJing, wandering puppet artists, face-painting, and more!

Where are outdoor performances?

Performance locations subject to change once the full Friday schedule has been announced!

Flint Hills World Music Stage

Across from the Ordway, between Washington and Market Street in Rice Park, near the fountain

No tickets or advanced registration are required for outdoor performances.