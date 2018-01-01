Festival Friday

Start your summer off right and visit the Ordway for the official beginning of the Flint Hills Family Festival Family Weekend! With music, dancing, activities, and food, there is something to please everyone in the family.

Free to attend

Outdoor performances

Families dancing at the Flint Hills Family Festival's 2023 Strings & Salsa Night. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

On Friday night, the park surrounding the Ordway comes to life with free, family-friendly acts! Bring your whole family for spectacular performances, live DJing, wandering puppet artists, face-painting, and more!

Where are outdoor performances?

Performance locations subject to change once the full Friday schedule has been announced!

Flint Hills World Music Stage

Across from the Ordway, between Washington and Market Street in Rice Park, near the fountain

No tickets or advanced registration are required for outdoor performances.

On stage at the Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Youth pose in front of large "St PL" sign representing Saint Paul at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Child participating in crafts at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2023. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Child at the Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
NOOMA, an opera for babies at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Free to enjoy

Activities

A youth jumps during an outdoor activity at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

Learn and create at the Festival! During the Flint Hills Family Festival weekend, Rice Park—just across from the Ordway—bustles with fun, free art-making activities, educational games, and more.

Where are activities?

Activity timing and locations subject to change once the full Friday schedule has been announced!

Rice Park

Across from the Ordway between Washington and Market Street

All activities are available for free throughout the duration of Festival Friday.

Flint Hills Family Festival
Ordway's annual Festival celebrating the artists in every child
Waving child with family at the Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Festival Saturday
Dance acts, musical groups, artists, and more at the Festival
Youth reaching for balloon art at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Festival School Week
The one-stop Family Festival shop for teachers
Students in the Ordway Music Theater at the Flint Hills Family Festival School Week. Photo by Laura Alpizar.