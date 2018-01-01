Festival Saturday

Spend the last Saturday in May at the Flint Hills Family Festival and immerse yourself and your family in the arts and culture of the Twin Cities! Dance acts, musical groups, artists, and so much more from across the metro area will all come to downtown Saint Paul in a grand celebration in the Ordway, Rice Park, and Landmark Plaza.

For a fantastic Festival Saturday: pick up tickets to a low-cost indoor performance, stretch your legs and your imagination with activities outdoors, and make sure to catch a free outdoor performance in Rice Park!