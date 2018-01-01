Festival Saturday

Spend the last Saturday in May at the Flint Hills Family Festival and immerse yourself and your family in the arts and culture of the Twin Cities! Dance acts, musical groups, artists, and so much more from across the metro area will all come to downtown Saint Paul in a grand celebration in the Ordway, Rice Park, and Landmark Plaza.

For a fantastic Festival Saturday: pick up tickets to a low-cost indoor performance, stretch your legs and your imagination with activities outdoors, and make sure to catch a free outdoor performance in Rice Park!

Free to attend

Outdoor performances

Cheering families at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2024. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

On Saturday, the parks surrounding the Ordway bustle with free, kid-friendly acts! Bring your whole family for award-winning musicians, funny clowns, modern and traditional dance from around the world, and more! Performances are great for all ages, and take place across multiple stages.

Where are outdoor performances?

Performance locations subject to change once the full Saturday schedule has been announced!

Flint Hills World Music Stage

Across from the Ordway, between Washington and Market Street in Rice Park, near the fountain

World Dance Stage

Located in the Landmark Plaza, across from the Landmark Center on Market Street and West 5th

No tickets or advanced registration are required for outdoor presentations.

Students smiling for the camera from the Ordway lobby at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Crowd at Koo Koo Kanga Roo's Flint Hills Family Festival performance. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Crowd in the Music Theater at the 2025 Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Free to enjoy

Activities

Youth and adults at Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.

Learn and create at the Festival! During the Flint Hills Family Festival weekend, Rice Park—just across from the Ordway—bustles with fun, free art-making activities, educational games, and more.

Where are activities?

Activity timing and locations subject to change once the full Saturday schedule has been announced!

Rice Park

Across from the Ordway between Washington and Market Street

Landmark Plaza

Across from the Landmark Center between Market and Saint Peter Street

All activities are available for free throughout the duration of Festival Saturday.

Flint Hills Family Festival
Ordway's annual Festival celebrating the artists in every child
Waving child with family at the Flint Hills Family Festival. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Festival Friday
Music, dancing, activities, and food to start the Festival weekend
Youth hula hooping at the Flint Hills Family Festival 2025. Photo by Laura Alpizar.
Festival School Week
The one-stop Family Festival shop for teachers
Students in the Ordway Music Theater at the Flint Hills Family Festival School Week. Photo by Laura Alpizar.