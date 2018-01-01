Festival Saturday
Spend the last Saturday in May at the Flint Hills Family Festival and immerse yourself and your family in the arts and culture of the Twin Cities! Dance acts, musical groups, artists, and so much more from across the metro area will all come to downtown Saint Paul in a grand celebration in the Ordway, Rice Park, and Landmark Plaza.
For a fantastic Festival Saturday: pick up tickets to a low-cost indoor performance, stretch your legs and your imagination with activities outdoors, and make sure to catch a free outdoor performance in Rice Park!
Free to attend
Outdoor performances
On Saturday, the parks surrounding the Ordway bustle with free, kid-friendly acts! Bring your whole family for award-winning musicians, funny clowns, modern and traditional dance from around the world, and more! Performances are great for all ages, and take place across multiple stages.
Free to enjoy
Activities
Learn and create at the Festival! During the Flint Hills Family Festival weekend, Rice Park—just across from the Ordway—bustles with fun, free art-making activities, educational games, and more.